Art Show Opening for Robby Melvin at Rojo!

Art Show opening "Volume of Lines: Art by Robby Melvin" Thursday, July 17 from 5:30-7:30pm. Beautiful abstract art plus music by Suaze. Suaze is a DJ who plays all vinyl, spinning hip-hop, jazz, Brazilian, funk, and soul music! Free show!

Come enjoy our happy hour at Rojo that lasts until 7pm, plus it is margarita Thursday, so all margaritas including top shelf are $1 off until 9pm!

Robby's art will be up through August 5.