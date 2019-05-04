ART in the VILLAGE 38th Annual Art Festival

ART in the VILLAGE 38th Spring Art Festival, May 4, 9 – 4 PM Voted Mountain Brook's best event, this popular one-day event is a large art festival featuring members of Mountain Brook Art Association, all local artists from across the metro area, many award-winning, regionally recognized. Local bands playing on field add to the festivities. Crestline Village's many restaurants and shops on the next street make for a pleasant outing. Grassy level field. Plenty of parking, MasterCard/Visa accepted. Come join us! Located on Crestline Elementary School sports field, on back street of Crestline Village at 25 Vine Street, Mountain Brook, AL 35213, BEHIND "THE PIG".