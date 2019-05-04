ART in the VILLAGE 38th Annual Art Festival

Crestline Field 32 Vine Street, Mountain Brook, Alabama

ART in the VILLAGE 38th Spring Art Festival, May 4, 9 – 4 PM Voted Mountain Brook's best event, this popular one-day event is a large art festival featuring members of Mountain Brook Art Association, all local artists from across the metro area, many award-winning, regionally recognized. Local bands playing on field add to the festivities. Crestline Village's many restaurants and shops on the next street make for a pleasant outing. Grassy level field. Plenty of parking, MasterCard/Visa accepted. Come join us! Located on Crestline Elementary School sports field, on back street of Crestline Village at 25 Vine Street, Mountain Brook, AL 35213, BEHIND "THE PIG".

Crestline Field 32 Vine Street, Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
205-914-6149
