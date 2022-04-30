ART in the VILLAGE 41st ANNUAL ART FESTIVAL, April 30, 9-5:00. FREE , # 60 Church Street, 35213, Crestline Village.

Mountain Brook's favorite event is back , in a new exciting location. Well-known for its 40 years on Crestline Field , this fun art show is moving around the corner to Mtn Brook City Hall, in the midst of wonderful Crestline Village. Local artists, many regionally famous, will sell their fine art outside and inside City Hall. The location is perfect for spending time at the show and taking in the restaurants and shops just steps away. Free parking. Handicap, kid and dog friendly everywhere in the Village.