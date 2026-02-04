ArtBLINK Gala is a fun and unique event that brings together art, community, and philanthropy, raising over $1 million in support of cancer research at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. Recognized as one of the nation's top cancer research institutions, the O'Neal Cancer Center stands at the forefront of innovation in cancer care and treatment. This national recognition reflects a deep commitment to excellence, ensuring that patients across Alabama have access to the most advanced therapies, clinical trials, and the expertise necessary to fight cancer right here in our own backyard.