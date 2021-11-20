ArtPlay Presents Vocabby's World Farmer's Market

Beep Beep! Join Vocabby’s World®️ and your ArtPlay friends to learn new vocabulary words about the farmer’s market! We will explore new words through song, movement and creativity. (Children Ages: 0-5 years)

Vocabby’s World is a community vocabulary program in partnership with ArtPlay and sponsored by PNC Foundation and the Hugh Kaul Foundation. The adventures of Vocabby take pre-K children on travels around the world as they learn vocabulary words through science and arts concepts. Through this partnership, ArtPlay is providing hands-on activities that reach families in our communities and across the country. Free books, curriculum and art materials reinforce the new vocabulary learned.