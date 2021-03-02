Arts Circle + Virtual Arts Pass: Mary and Richard Powers

Members and subscribers are invited to attend the Arts Circle LIVE: AEIVA Salon Series featuring the private collection of Mary and Richard Powers, on Tuesday, March 2 at 6pm CT / 7pm ET.

Arts Circle LIVE: AEIVA Salon Series events are monthly recurring live virtual collection tours broadcast from the homes of local, regional, and national art collectors.

TICKET INFORMATION

Free/Available to Arts Circle and Virtual Arts Pass members.