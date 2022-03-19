ASC Presents: Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedrito Martinez

Painted in the broadest of strokes, the stories of Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedrito Martinez may seem similar: Both started life in Havana, discovered their gifts and passions for music, and headed to the States, where they melded the music of their homeland with a wide variety of influences, each in his own deeply personal way.

Zoom in a little, though, and the two paths differ considerably. Rodriguez was born into a musical family, his father a popular singer and TV host. A child prodigy, he studied classical piano at the prestigious Conservatorio Amadeo Roldán and Instituto Superior de Arte while playing popular music in his father’s orchestra by night.

Martinez, on the other hand, honed his craft on the streets of Havana, learning the deeply rooted percussion and vocal style of Afro-Cuban folkloric and religious music. Martinez has performed or recorded with Wynton Marsalis, Sting, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Angelique Kidjo, Chucho Valdés and James Taylor.

As a result of their differences, Rodriguez and Martinez share a natural chemistry that makes for a galvanizing musical experience when they come together. Their first duo outing, “Duologue,” finds the pair exploring a range of moods and influences, from Cuban classics to collaborative original compositions, to a number of unexpected favorites.