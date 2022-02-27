ASC Presents: Syncopated Ladies

The Syncopated Ladies are the ground-breaking, all-female tap production propelling beautiful, classy, and diverse women onto a re-invigorated stage, weaving their inspiring stories with intricate footwork, feminine prowess, and life-renewing energy.

Founded by EMMY-nominated choreographer, Chloe Arnold, the Ladies’ music videos have gone viral amassing over 50 million views. They are the winners of the first dance crew battle on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance, have performed on Good Morning America, The Ellen Show, and the Late Late Show with James Corden. Syncopated Ladies LIVE is a celebration of sisterhood, empowerment, and black girl magic wrapped up in the package of a music video. Tapping to today’s popular music from Prince to Beyoncé, the Syncopated Ladies are electrifying in this nonstop action-filled show.

Get your tickets today and get ready for fierce footwork and a female force!