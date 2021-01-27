OLLI at UA presents "Back to School - Social & Physical Sciences 2021. Clay relief maps, spinning globes, sky maps – memories of physical science in the last century are so different today. Join Jaclyn Foster, middle school science teacher at Tuscaloosa Academy, as she brings you into her classroom!

Experience visits from real scientists, hands-on astronaut experience and robot construction.

You will enjoy learning like a 2021 student, yearning to learn about earth’s million years history and Unchartered plants. All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session.

Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also has provides basic training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-384-6482 for more information.