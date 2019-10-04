The Barber Vintage Festival returns to the world-famous Barber Motorsports Park, October 4 - 6. The largest vintage motorcycle festival in the country, this three-day event features the Fan Zone, stunt shows, and vintage motorcycle racing.

Make sure to also check out the Swap Meet with over 600 vendors and the on-track action, hosted by the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association.

The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum will extend its hours and host seminars all weekend long. Children 15 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Visit www.barberracingevents.com for tickets.