BCT Presents "The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs"

There are two sides to every story, and when the Big Bad Wolf takes the stand in Piggsylvania's Trial of the Century, he finally gets his say. Will the pigs' splashy puppet show win the day, or is the wolf's catchy song and dance about a sneeze gone wrong all razzle-dazzle?

The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs

Written by Robert Kauzlaric, Paul Gilvary, and William Rush. Directed by Leah Luker.

Based on the book by Jon Sciezska

March 14th | 25th | 27th | 28th* | April 4th @ 10:00am & 12:00pm

*March 28th @ 12:00pm is a Sensory Friendly Performance

Approx. 45 minutes. Great for ages 2 - 7.