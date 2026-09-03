Beauty Week Bingo

Village Dermatology 14 Office Park Circle , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223

Beauty Week & Beauty Week Bingo

October 5th-9th with Bingo on Tuesday, October 6th

Join us for a night of fun, winning prizes, and supporting The Wellhouse, our biggest fundraiser of the year. It is an event you do not want to miss. Follow us on Instagram @villagedermatology or go to our website: www.villagedermatology for more details and to sign up.

Info

Village Dermatology 14 Office Park Circle , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
Charity & Fundraisers
205.877.9773