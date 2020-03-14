Bees, Plants, and Honey: Pollination Ecology

For thousands of years, honey has been an important and delicious food source for humans across the globe. In recent years, honey has gained a sophistication and appreciation which rivals that of wine.

The number of honey varieties available from local beekeepers, health food stores, and online has grown appreciably. Honey, a complex product of botanical and entomological processes, has, in some respects, remained unexplainable.

This class will explore topics like plant pollination throughout history and pollination strategies used by both pollinators and plants. Attendees will examine several different honeys, and identify them by their pollen assemblages. Additionally, come prepared to taste these varieties and discuss their associated color, taste, aromas, and other characteristics.

Led by Richard Carroll, Ph.D. Cost is $40 for members of the Friends and $50 for non-members. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/bees-plants-honey.php