Beginner American Sign Language (ASL) Classes

According the the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, "American Sign Language is a manual language distinct from spoken English. It has its own syntax and grammar, and is the second most common language in the United States."

O'Neal Library is pleased to provide a free, eight week course in which we will learn basic signs and techniques, additional resources, and more about Deaf culture taught by an instructor from the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.

Classes are live with the instructor via zoom every Tuesday evening from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Please register for the entire eight week course!

If you have questions, please contact Katie Moellering, Adult Services Librarian, at 205-445-1118 or kmoellering@oneallibrary.org

Please note: the first session is now full, but our second session begins June 8 and registration is open!