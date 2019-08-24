The Bell Center's 11th Annual Tailgate Challenge

The Bell Center 1700 29th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The Bell Center’s Tailgate Challenge provides a fun way for Bell Center supporters to celebrate and anticipate the upcoming football season. Event-goers will enjoy tastes of tailgating food at various team tents. It will be an afternoon of music, kid-friendly events and team rivalry. Celebrity judges will be on hand to judge each of the teams on most team spirit, best tasting food, and best all around.

Tailgate Challenge is a great way to kick off football season, show your team spirit and help support The Bell Center.

The Bell Center 1700 29th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
