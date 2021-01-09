Bham Eat Drink Ride Food Tour

The Eat.Drink.Ride. Food Tour is back going to 5 local spots in 4 hours. We will have small bites and some cocktails/adult beverage. The new meeting spot is still at Brookwood Mall in the parking lot of O'Henry Coffee (next to Target).

Please arrive at least 10 minutes early to sign waiver and temperature checks. We will leave promptly. MASKS ARE REQUIRED while riding on the bus. If you forget your mask, one will be provided at an additional $5. If you refuse to wear your mask, you will be asked to leave the bus WITHOUT A REFUND.

Tickets are $120.

All sales are final. Be there or be square. If you have a food allergy, please email me after you purchase your ticket.

Q. Can I choose the restaurant?

A. No, the tour is pre-arranged.

Q. Can I book a private event for my group?

A. Yes, please email me, comediennejoy@gmail.com or book all the tickets at the same time.

Q. How many guests are allowed on the bus?

A. Due to Covid19 social distancing. 12 is preferred.

Q. Can I bring a cooler?

A. If you are over 21, I don't mind?

Q. Once I get my ticket, do I need to pay for anything else?

A. No, the ticket is inclusive of food & drink.