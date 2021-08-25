Birmingham Airport Authority Job Fair

The Birmingham Airport Authority and its tenants at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) will host a job fair to fill many available positions on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Airport‘s Event Room on the upper level of the terminal. No advance registration is required.

The available positions with Airport employers include opportunities from sales ambassadors to maintenance and HVAC technicians, airfield painters and part-time positions with the Transportation Security Administration. The Birmingham Airport Authority is also looking to fill several maintenance and operations positions.

Wear a mask, bring a photo ID, multiple resume copies, and wear business attire as many employers will interview and hire on the spot.