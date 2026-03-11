Birmingham Babypalooza Baby Expo
to
BJCC 2100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd. N. , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35201
When: Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 10 AM - 2 PM
Where: BJCC East Ballroom
Cost: Free to Attend - Register for FREE Swag Bag Pass
Registration Link: https://babypalooza.com/birmingham-babypalooza-baby-expo/
Planning for baby can feel overwhelming—but you don’t have to do it alone.
If you are currently expecting or have had a baby in the last 12 months, join us at the Birmingham Babypalooza Baby Expo on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the BJCC (East Ballroom).
It’s a free day of fun and information designed to connect you with essential resources, education, and community support.
Attend BabypaloozaU Seminars
From car seat safety and infant nutrition to breastfeeding and postpartum care, our expert-led seminars will help educate and equip you for parenthood.
Demo Baby Gear
See the latest car seats, strollers, high chairs, and more from CHICCO and other leading baby gear brands.
Build Your Village
Connect with local doulas, pediatricians, preschools, baby and maternity photographers, and more. Babypalooza is all about helping you create your personal support and resource network.
Enjoy the Citywide Baby Shower
Play games for a chance to win amazing prizes!
Bring the fam. Babypalooza® is FREE to attend.
Register today to get your free family pass and the insider scoop on what to expect, plus how to get swag and prizes.
👉 Register here: https://babypalooza.com/birmingham-babypalooza-baby-expo/
📍 BJCC – East Ballroom
🗓️ May 9, 2026
⏰ 10 AM – 2 PM