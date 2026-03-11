When: Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 10 AM - 2 PM

Where: BJCC East Ballroom

Cost: Free to Attend - Register for FREE Swag Bag Pass

Registration Link: https://babypalooza.com/birmingham-babypalooza-baby-expo/

Planning for baby can feel overwhelming—but you don’t have to do it alone.

If you are currently expecting or have had a baby in the last 12 months, join us at the Birmingham Babypalooza Baby Expo on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the BJCC (East Ballroom).

It’s a free day of fun and information designed to connect you with essential resources, education, and community support.

Attend BabypaloozaU Seminars

From car seat safety and infant nutrition to breastfeeding and postpartum care, our expert-led seminars will help educate and equip you for parenthood.

Demo Baby Gear

See the latest car seats, strollers, high chairs, and more from CHICCO and other leading baby gear brands.

Build Your Village

Connect with local doulas, pediatricians, preschools, baby and maternity photographers, and more. Babypalooza is all about helping you create your personal support and resource network.

Enjoy the Citywide Baby Shower

Play games for a chance to win amazing prizes!

Bring the fam. Babypalooza® is FREE to attend.

Register today to get your free family pass and the insider scoop on what to expect, plus how to get swag and prizes.

👉 Register here: https://babypalooza.com/birmingham-babypalooza-baby-expo/

📍 BJCC – East Ballroom

🗓️ May 9, 2026

⏰ 10 AM – 2 PM