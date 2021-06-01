Birmingham Boys Choir 43rd Annual Spring Concert

We hope you will tune in to enjoy our 43rd Annual Spring Concert, virtual edition, Tuesday, June 1 at 7:00 pm. The boys have been working hard in rehearsals and are eager to perform for you. While we miss our traditional in person concerts, we are thankful to present this video edition which will include selections from all of our ensembles and special recognition of our promoting 8th graders and our graduating seniors. Visit our website to view this special musical offering.