Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert

Google Calendar - Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert - 2018-12-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert - 2018-12-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert - 2018-12-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert - 2018-12-07 19:00:00

Briarwood Presbyterian 2200 Briarwood Way , Mountain Brook, Alabama

As in past years, Music Director Ken Berg said the 41st annual Birmingham Boys Choir concert will be free to the public and will be “completely Christmas-focused; not a ‘holiday’ or a ‘winter’ concert.” However, due to an ever-growing audience — past years have seen more than 2,000 attendees — the concert outgrew its previous home at Canterbury United Methodist Church and has moved to Briarwood Presbyterian Church.

Tickets for the concert are free and there is no need to RSVP to the event, but Berg said those who would like certain seats should arrive early to reserve their spots.

Info
Briarwood Presbyterian 2200 Briarwood Way , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Vacation & Holiday
Google Calendar - Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert - 2018-12-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert - 2018-12-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert - 2018-12-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert - 2018-12-07 19:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

VIllage Living