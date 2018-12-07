Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert

As in past years, Music Director Ken Berg said the 41st annual Birmingham Boys Choir concert will be free to the public and will be “completely Christmas-focused; not a ‘holiday’ or a ‘winter’ concert.” However, due to an ever-growing audience — past years have seen more than 2,000 attendees — the concert outgrew its previous home at Canterbury United Methodist Church and has moved to Briarwood Presbyterian Church.

Tickets for the concert are free and there is no need to RSVP to the event, but Berg said those who would like certain seats should arrive early to reserve their spots.