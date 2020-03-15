Birmingham Boys Choir Collaborates with Sozo Children's Choir and Birmingham Girls Choir
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 2 Xavier Circle , Mountain Brook, Alabama
A choir concert like no other... Wondrous the joy of singing together!
Enjoy music from three talented ensembles made up of students from around the city and around the world. The Birmingham Boys and Girls Choirs are delighted to join with Sozo Children's Choir as part of their 2020 American Tour. Experience cultural Ugandan singing and dancing with African instruments along with selections by the BBC and BGC.
