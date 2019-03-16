The inaugural Birmingham Hammerfest fueled by Gatorade Zero is the place to be on March 16th. Eighteen USA CRITS D1 professional cycling teams will be racing through the streets of the Lakeview District. This exciting, fast-paced criterium racing is not just for the pros. Amateurs and juniors will be tackling the same course and putting their skills to the test.

This family-friendly weekend includes something for all ages with the Thomas Waters State Farm Kids’ Zone featuring inflatables, arts and crafts, bike obstacle courses and more. Kids of all ages can deck out their bikes/trikes St. Patty's style and show off their wheels in the Lil' Shamrock fun ride during the Regions Bank Community Hour. Ride your bike to Lakeview and park at the Lewis & Feldman bike valet and visit their cycle pits for bicycle maintenance courses. Enjoy local food trucks or head up to the excitement and festivities at the restaurants and bars along 7th Avenue and 29th St.