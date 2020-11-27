Birmingham Hot Air Balloon Fest 2020

Birmingham Hot Air Balloon Festival coming 2020! Bring the whole family out for a great family fun time! See incredible Hot Air Balloons, check that bucket list and get a ride on a tethered Hot Air Balloon!

We will have a Kids Zone, with games and rides including trains, bounce house's, mechanical bulls, and bungee jumps!

Laser Show & DJ Music by a variety of artists!

Lots and lots of Craft & Retail Vendor Booths with tons of cool and interesting stuff for sale!

Food Vendors with bunches of fantastic festival style food to choose from!

Bucket List!! Tethered Hot air Balloon rides will be available for purchase at the event for $20. While supplies last and weather permitting. Announcements on rides will be made at the event.

For the Grand Finale after 8pm we will have the fantastic Hot Air Balloon Glow & Laser Show were we will light up all the balloons in unison with crowd participatory "Count Downs"! This 1 hour show incorporates music, lasers and visually stunning coordinated burns by the Hot Air Balloons, creating a Glow!

Bring your blankets, chairs and umbrellas and set up your own viewing spot!

Rain of shine event! In the event the winds are too high for balloon inflation we will have a Fantastic Laser Show & Ring of Fire demonstration!