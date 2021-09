Oct. 10: Birmingham Legion FC. 4 p.m. BBVA Field, 800 11th St S. The Legion, Birmingham’s professional soccer team, competes in the USL Championship. They will take on the Indy Eleven. They will also host Sporting Kansas City on Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. and Louisville City FC on Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. 205-600-4696. bhmlegion.com