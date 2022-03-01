Birmingham Restaurant Week’s Magic City Mix-O-Logy

Want to fiesta the night away? Birmingham’s premier dining-out event, Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW), is excited to present Magic City Mix-O-Logy, a Latin-styled event. If you are longing for a taste of adventure and a whole lot of fun, join us for this unique cocktail-tasting and food-pairing event happening Tuesday, March 1 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Events at Haven, 2515 6th Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233.

Guests will sample a variety of cocktails crafted by local mixologists, enjoy Latin style hors d’oeuvres and a night filled with festive entertainment from live entertainment to salsa dancing! The cocktails will individually feature Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bumbu Rum, Dulce Vida Tequila and John Emerald Bourbon along with mixers from Red Diamond Coffee & Tea and Coca-Cola United. Beer from Birmingham Budweiser and wine from United-Johnson Brothers will also be available. Attendees can choose their favorite from the cocktail tastings to enjoy a complimentary full-sized cocktail as well. Served alongside the cocktails will be Latin-style hors d'oeuvres, provided by Sysco Foods, as attendees enjoy Latin-style music. All of the food pairings will be taken from the menu at Sol y Luna.

Whether you are a shaken or stirred type of person, this event will have you experiencing the diversity and magic of Birmingham. Magic City Mix-o-logy tickets are $30 per person. A limited number of walk-up tickets can be purchased at the event for $35 each. Purchase your tickets now before they sell out at bhamrestaurantweek.com/events/.

Get all the event details at http://www.bhamrestaurantweek.com/events.

Hungry for more information? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com!