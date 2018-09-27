BirminghamCREW 15th Anniversary Celebration

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Music | Hors d’oeurves | Silent Auction

Benefiting CREW Network Foundation & The Women's Fund of Greater Alabama

Tickets available online - https://birminghamcrew.org/event/15-year-anniversary-celebration/

Info
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Business & Career, Charity & Fundraisers
2059106080
