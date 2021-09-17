Black Jacket Symphony Presents: Pink Floyd’s “The Wall.”

BJCC Concert Hall 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Sept. 17: Black Jacket Symphony Presents: Pink Floyd’s “The Wall. 8 p.m. BJCC Concert Hall, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd.  The Black Jacket Symphony recreates select classic rock albums live and also plays a full set of greatest hits from the evening’s artist. For information and tickets, call 800-745-3000 or go to blackjacketsymphony.com.

800-745-3000
