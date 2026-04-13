Join Lane Parke for our Blooms & Bubbly Workshop hosted by Wild Honey Flower Truck!

Come create with us on Thursday, April 23rd from 6:00 - 7:30 PM at Buff City Soap in Lane Parke! Wild Honey Flower Truck will host a {fun and creative} workshop where they will teach you the secrets to creating the perfect bouquet and you’ll get to take yours home! PLUS enjoy exclusive after hours shopping at Buff City Soap!

Attendees will also enjoy complimentary sips + light bites plus a gift bag filled with Lane Parke goodies! This is the perfect event to kick off the spring season!