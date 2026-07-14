Book It to City Hall

A nostalgic little treat for adults who remember the thrill of reading for rewards!

On selection Fridays this summer, we’re serving up some Pizza Hut BOOK IT nostalgia at our temporary City Hall location.

On Fridays, July 24th, July 31st, August 7th, and August 14th, check out a book, movie, or music CD from the Adult collection, then spin our prize wheel for a chance to win restaurant gift cards and other fun prizes!

For more information, email us at adult@oneallibrary.org or call 205-445-1121!