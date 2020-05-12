Bookies Virtual Meeting

Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Please join us for our monthly Bookies meeting - via Zoom!

We will meet virtually on May 12th to discuss Leigh Bardugo's new novel, The Ninth House. Copies can be found in our digital collection, OR, please contact kmoellering@eolib.org to see about getting a print copy, a few may be available. 

Please register for this event with a valid email address. A link to our zoom meeting will be emailed to you the day before our meeting.

Emmet O'Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama
