Bookmaking Camp

Space One Eleven 2409 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Students will investigate storytelling through bookbinding, collage, and fiber arts processes. Each student will create unique books using their own hand-dyed and stained paper along with different binding methods such as pamphlet stitching and Japanese Kanchi Binding. Camp will be taught by Jonah Grice, who earned a BFA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a Masters of Art Education from the University of Montevallo.
June 15 – 19, 9 am to 3 pm
$245 per student
Rising grades 6-12
