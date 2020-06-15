Bookmaking Camp

Students will investigate storytelling through bookbinding, collage, and fiber arts processes. Each student will create unique books using their own hand-dyed and stained paper along with different binding methods such as pamphlet stitching and Japanese Kanchi Binding. Camp will be taught by Jonah Grice, who earned a BFA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a Masters of Art Education from the University of Montevallo.

June 15 – 19, 9 am to 3 pm

$245 per student

Rising grades 6-12