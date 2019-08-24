Bottom's Up for Crohn's & Colitis 2019

Bottoms Up for Crohn’s & Colitis is the Alabama/NW Florida Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s newest fundraiser that specifically targets a younger generation of charity-minded attendees.

Guests will mix and mingle with other Birmingham young professionals while helping to fund ground-breaking research, educational programs, and support services for the nearly 63,000 living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Admission to Bottoms Up for Crohn’s & Colitis includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets, access to the silent auction, trivia, and more. The event will be held on Saturday, August 24 from 1-4 PM at Cahaba Brewing Company in Birmingham.

Kendra Scott will be hosting a trunk show throughout with 20% of proceeds benefitting the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

Special thanks to our sponsors!