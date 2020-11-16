Breakout Book Club

It's a book club for new readers and their parents! Read the brand new Mo Willems book, I Want to Sleep Under the Stars. Pick up your Breakout activity pack behind the library between Friday, November 13, and Monday, November 16. You'll receive an e-mail with a Zoom link - follow this link on Monday, Nov. 16, for a virtual book club gathering where parents, kids, and your librarian will chat about the book together and do an activity or game.