Breakout Takeout Book Club - See the Cat

It's a book club for new readers and their parents! Read the book See the Cat: Three Stories About a Dog, by David LaRochelle. Pick up your Breakout Takeout activity pack (which will include a copy of the book this month) behind the library between Friday, February 12, and Monday, February 15. You'll receive an e-mail with a Zoom link - follow this link on Monday, Feb. 15, for a virtual book club gathering where parents, kids, and your librarian will chat about the book together and do an activity or game.