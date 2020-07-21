Breakout Takeout - emerging readers and their adults

July's book is What About Worms!? by Ryan T. Higgins.

You can pick up your Breakout Takeout kit (which includes a copy of the book for you to keep, activity guides and materials, and some chat questions to guide your conversation about the book) at the Storytelling Room back door ramp Tuesday, July 21st - Thursday, July 23rd. Drive past the book drop and look to your left to find the Breakout Takeout sign, where you'll see a bag of stuff with your name on it.