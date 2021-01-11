Breakout Takeout/Zoom - Arlo & Pips: King of the Birds

It's a book club for new readers and their parents! Read the book Arlo & Pips: King of the Birds, by Elise Gravel. Pick up your Breakout Takeout activity pack (which will include a copy of the book this month) behind the library between Friday, January 8, and Monday, January 11. You'll receive an e-mail with a Zoom link - follow this link on Monday, Jan. 11, for a virtual book club gathering where parents, kids, and your librarian will chat about the book together and do an activity or game.