Breakout Takeout/Zoom

It's a book club for new readers and their parents! Read the Jan Thomas book My Toothbrush is Missing. Pick up your Breakout Takeout activity pack behind the library between Friday, December 11, and Monday, December 14. You'll receive an e-mail with a Zoom link - follow this link on Monday, Dec. 14, for a virtual book club gathering where parents, kids, and your librarian will chat about the book together and do an activity or game.