Nov. 13-14: Brewzapalooza. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hop City Craft Beer & Wine, 2924 Third Ave. S. Hop City will host a regional invitational brewing competition that will showcase breweries from Birmingham and around the Southeast. There will also be a music festival with bands at Back Forty Beer Co. on Nov. 13 and at Avondale Brewing Co. on Nov. 14. For tickets and other information, call 205-305-8982 or go to beerminghamusa.com/brewzapalooza-2021.