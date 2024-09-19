Briarwood Ballet and Birmingham Boys Choir Joint Concert
to
Briarwood Presbyterian 2200 Briarwood Way , Mountain Brook, Alabama
“God, Shed Your Grace” is a collaboration between Birmingham Boys Choir and Ballet Exaltation and will feature “Still Waters” by Kevin Jenkins, choreographer
Don’t miss out on this breathtaking collaboration between song and dance! Tickets will go on sale Monday, August 12th.
Info
