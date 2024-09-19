Briarwood Ballet and Birmingham Boys Choir Joint Concert

to

Briarwood Presbyterian 2200 Briarwood Way , Mountain Brook, Alabama

“God, Shed Your Grace” is a collaboration between Birmingham Boys Choir and Ballet Exaltation and will feature “Still Waters” by Kevin Jenkins, choreographer

Don’t miss out on this breathtaking collaboration between song and dance! Tickets will go on sale Monday, August 12th.

Info

Briarwood Presbyterian 2200 Briarwood Way , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Entertainment, events
to
Google Calendar - Briarwood Ballet and Birmingham Boys Choir Joint Concert - 2024-09-19 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Briarwood Ballet and Birmingham Boys Choir Joint Concert - 2024-09-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Briarwood Ballet and Birmingham Boys Choir Joint Concert - 2024-09-19 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Briarwood Ballet and Birmingham Boys Choir Joint Concert - 2024-09-19 19:00:00 ical