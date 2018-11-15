BROMBERG’S INVITES YOU TO MEET MARCO BICEGO, WORLD-RENOWNED ITALIAN JEWELRY DESIGNER

Bromberg's 2800 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama

Please join Bromberg’s in welcoming Italian jewelry designer Marco Bicego as he presents his latest collections. In addition to offering on-site hand-engraving for any existing or newly purchased pieces, guests will also enjoy complimentary cocktails and artisanal Italian light bites.

