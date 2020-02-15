Brush Up On Your Pet Dental Knowledge With Pet Supermarket

Pet Supermarket stores welcome pets and pet parents to celebrate National Pet Dental Month with a Pet Dental Care Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 2-3 p.m. This health and wellness workshop will encourage pet parents to practice proper dental care routines with their furry friends. Pet Experts will discuss alternatives to brushing, prevention of oral diseases, and other tips regarding water additives, oral sprays, dental treats and chewing toys.

Pet parents are also invited to participate in a Q&A session with Pet Experts and vets to help purrfect their dental care techniques and find suitable dental products for pets of all sizes. In addition to the workshop, there will be coloring pages, raffle prizes, brochures and special healthy pet giveaways.