BSA Troop 320 - 50th Anniversary Celebration and Family Cookout

Past Troop 320 Alumni, Families, Friends; MB Presbyterian Church members and MB neighbors, please come and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of our Troop! With over 180 Eagle Scouts since 1969, our Troop has been fortunate to be a place where Scouts could learn and grow. We will have a relaxed and fun cookout with burgers, hotdogs and BBQ, a walk though of the Scout Hut. Come see your old patrol members, bring your family and share your memories. Games, food and fun provided! This is a free event, so come and enjoy dinner with Troop 320!