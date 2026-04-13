The Buddy Big Top Carnival Inclusive Playdate
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Bessie Estell Park 901 8th St S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
The Buddy Big Top Carnival is a free play event where children with and without disabilities experience carnival activities together as buddies. Every child is matched with a small buddy group and a trained Inclusion Captain. The event includes adaptive activity stations from the Lakeshore Foundation, a sensory room, one-on-one aides, and a free catered meal. Hosted by The Wildflower Alliance — because every kid deserves to be in the middle of the fun, not watching from the edge of it.
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Bessie Estell Park 901 8th St S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
events, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor