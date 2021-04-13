Budgeting and Planning for Emergencies (Zoom)

April is Financial Literacy Month! Join us over Zoom for an informative workshop on budgeting and planning for emergencies with financial coach Lamar Mayton of Lampshade Consulting

Emergencies are a part of life. But they can cause us to get into debt if we don’t have a plan for them. In this workshop you will learn:

- How to identify and prepare for emergencies

- Tools you can apply today

Registration with email required. Registrants will receive a workbook for the session via email after registration.

About the Presenter:

Lamar Mayton was born and raised in the Greater Birmingham, Alabama area. He married his best friend Michele and together they have a beautiful daughter Riley Grace.

Over the years Lamar has gained a passion for helping others stay out of the situation they were in many years ago.

Lamar often gets asked, “Why did I start Coaching?” This is what he says: “I have been there! My wife and I found ourselves in a big financial mess over 10 years ago with lots of debt and not enough money to pay all the bills. Luckily, we were able to find a plan that worked for us and we cleaned it up after about 4 years of hard work and selling some things that we cherished. I do not want anyone else to EVER be in that situation, so that’s why I chose coaching. Telling my story could help someone avoid the struggles we went through.” Lamar can be reached at 205-835-7553 and lamar@lampshadeconsulting.com