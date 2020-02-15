On a dark and stormy night, the Monroe family brings home a new pet...but Bunnicula is no ordinary rabbit. When the family’s produce starts losing its juice, it’s up to Chester (the family cat) and Harold (the family dog) to find the cause of this fantastic phenomenon. With a dancing cat, a howling dog, and a peculiar bunny, this clever musical adaptation of James & Deborah Howe’s classic novel is a mystery audiences of all ages will enjoy!

Bunnicula

Book by John Klein. Music by Chris Jeffries.

Based on the book by James and Deborah Howe.

Directed by Brandon Bruce.

February 15th | 16th | 22nd @ 2:30pm

Approx. 75 minutes. Great for ages 6+.