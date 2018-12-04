Cahaba Village Holiday Open House

The idea of the open houses is to encourage community members to come out and support local businesses during the holiday shopping season and to bring new shoppers into stores they may not typically visit. Some storefronts will offer snacks and beverages, such as cheese and wine, or have trunk shows, sales and special promotions for shoppers.

In past years, a high percentage of merchants in each village have participated in their respective open houses. English Village will be including their Poker Run again, during which shoppers can draw cards at participating stores to try to build the best poker hand by the end of the night. The best hand is given a prize at the end.

For more information about the open houses, see mtnbrookchamber.org.