CAPPI Chat With UAB: Substance Abuse Among Adolescents
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
UAB's Center for Addiction and Pain Prevention and Intervention (CAPPI) presents public lectures aimed at timely topics in pain and addiction. Drs. Samantha Hill and Rebekah Savage will present on "Nuances to Approaching Adolescent Substance Use: A specific focus on Tobacco and Alcohol."
