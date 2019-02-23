This two-day course will allow you to capture those magical loving moments during this month of love! The class will introduce you to basic concepts in photography and digital camera operations including image capture (understanding light, knowing your camera, developing techniques), image transfer (setting up your computer, managing your image files and accessories), image processing (understanding software, capabilities, and techniques), and image sharing (e-mailing, loading to websites, and printing). Whether you've got a simple “point- and-shoot” digital camera or a more complex Digital SLR, you can gain skill and confidence in your ability to create memorable images. Presented by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the class is led by photographer Hank Siegel. Cost is $100/members and $120/non- members. For more info and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/capturing-memorable- images.php.