When Caregiving Becomes Yours

What happens when a parent starts forgetting things? When everyday tasks become harder? Or when you suddenly find yourself making decisions you never expected to face?

Whether you’re noticing early changes in someone you love or already navigating the challenges of caregiving, knowing what to do next can feel overwhelming.

Join CJFS and local experts for an honest conversation about aging, Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s, and the realities of caring for someone you love.

This event is free, but registration is required. Register here: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/whencaregivingbecomesyours/event/cjfs/

Featuring powerful clips from Caregiving, the documentary project executive produced by Bradley Cooper, and a panel of local experts, we’ll explore how to recognize changing needs, navigate difficult decisions, manage caregiver stress, and find the right resources before a crisis occurs.

Come with your questions. Leave knowing where to turn—and who to call.