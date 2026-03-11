Cherry Blossom Festival

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama

Join the Japan-America Society of Alabama and the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens in celebrating the Cherry Blossom Festival! This family-friendly event will feature cultural exhibits and activities for all ages. Explore the richness of Japanese culture through activities, delicious food, vibrant music, and thrilling martial arts demonstrations.

Parking is limited. Carpool or ridesharing is encouraged. A shuttle will be provided from the Mountain Brook Office Park to the Gardens’ entrance.

Free and open to the public

